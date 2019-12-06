Ravens at Bills prediction: How to watch, live stream, TV times, and more for potential AFC playoffs preview

Fair warning to those gearing up for the Sunday slate in Week 14: Don't sleep on this game. The No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens (10-2) are set to visit one of the more surprising teams of the 2019 season in the 9-3 Buffalo Bills.

While they have been under the shadow of the Patriots in the AFC East, Buffalo has the third-best record in the conference and is fresh off a Thanksgiving upset over the Cowboys in Dallas. The Ravens, meanwhile, just leaped over the Pats for the top seed in the conference and just took down the former No. 1 seed in the NFC in the 49ers at home in Week 13. Needless to say, both of these clubs are riding pretty high heading into this sneaky competitive matchup.

Before we go even more in-depth on this contest, here's all the info you need to know on how to catch this head-to-head between two of the AFC's best.

Preview

This game boasts two great defenses and two very mobile quarterbacks. The Bills are allowing just 15.7 points per game (3rd best in the NFL), while the Ravens are right on their heels allowing opponents to drop just 18.3 points per game (5th best). As a unit, Baltimore has been the more opportunistic group totaling 19 takeaways on the year over Buffalo's 15. A big reason for the Ravens' uptick in production over the past few weeks defensively has been thanks to the deadline acquisition of corner Marcus Peters, who has three-interception, two touchdowns, five pass breakups, and 29 tackles in just six games played for Baltimore since the trade.

The edge in this game will likely go to whichever club is able to stop the run. Both the Bills and Ravens stop the run at a high level and rank inside the top 5 in the league at most rushing yards per game offensively, so this will certainly be a key area of this Week 14 showdown.

Speaking of the ground game: we all know MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson's skills as a runner, but don't overlook Bills signal-caller Josh Allen in that regard either. This year, Allen has 430 yards on the ground to go along with eight rushing scores. On top of that, the second-year starter has been much better with his accuracy. In their upset win over the Cowboys in Week 13, Allen completed just under 80% of his throws. In his last eight games, Allen has a 62.1 completion percentage, is averaging 211 yards through the air, has a 13:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and has added five rushing scores.

History can also be made this weekend by Jackson as he's just 63 yards away from passing Michael Vick's 2006 record for most rushing yards by a QB in a single season. He also just needs 23 more rushing yards to become the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 2,500 yards and rush for over 1,000 in a single season.

Prediction

The Bills are home dogs in this game at +5.5, so the oddsmakers clearly see the edge going to Baltimore and it's tough to not agree with them. Not only is Lamar Jackson playing at an MVP level, but his defense is shutting down teams too. Josh Allen and the Bills certainly look like a team on the rise and should be a solid adversary, but it's the Ravens moment in the sun right now and it doesn't look like any team is stopping them.

The pick: Ravens 26-17 over Bills