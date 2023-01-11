Brandon Stephens is back in Baltimore after he was hospitalized prior to the Ravens' loss to the Bengals in Week 18. The Ravens' cornerback was treated at a Cincinnati-area hospital after becoming acutely ill the morning of the game, the team said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

Stephens, who had remained in Cincinnati for treatment, is in "good spirits" upon returning to Baltimore, the team said.

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Stephens started 11 games as rookie and four games this past regular season. He has 115 tackles and 11 pass breakups in 32 regular season games.

Along with being a part-time starter, Stephens has been a regular on Baltimore's special teams units. He started while also playing in at least 90% of Baltimore's special teams starts during his last two games of the 2022 season.

Stephens is listed behind starter Marcus Peters on the Ravens' depth chart. Kevon Seymour and Damarion Williams are Baltimore's other backup cornerbacks that are currently on the team's 53-man roster.

Baltimore (10-7) will face Cincinnati (12-4) for a third time this season when the two teams face Sunday night in the wild card round of the playoffs. Ravens fans received grim news on Wednesday morning when it reported that Lamar Jackson is not expected to play on Sunday night, as the former league MVP is still being hampered by his knee injury.