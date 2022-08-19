With training camp winding down, the Baltimore Ravens are on the verge of getting Lamar Jackson more help at the receiver position. Baltimore is expected to sign Demarcus Robinson after the Raiders released the veteran receiver earlier this week, according to NFL Media.

Robinson signed with Las Vegas in March after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Chiefs. A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Robinson caught 145 passes for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns in Kansas City. He tallied a career-high 449 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2019 while helping the Chiefs end their 50-year championship drought.

After being a part of crowded receiving rooms in Kansas City and Las Vegas, Robinson is slated to join a receiving corps that leaves something to be desired after Baltimore traded former first-round pick Marquise Brown during the draft. The team's leading returning wide receiver from last year is Rashod Bateman, who as a rookie last year caught 46 passes for 515 yards and a touchdown. Devin Duvernay and James Proche, the other two projected starters at receiver, caught a combined 49 passes and two touchdowns during the 2021 campaign.

The lack of receiving power has led some to believe that that is one of the reasons why Jackson has yet to sign an extension. The 2019 NFL MVP is currently slated to play under his fifth-year option if he and the Ravens do not come to terms on a new deal.