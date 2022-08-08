The Baltimore Ravens got their starting running back back on the practice field Monday, and they should have him ready for the season opener in a few weeks. The Ravens announced via their official Twitter account that J.K. Dobbins passed his physical and was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, while ESPN reported that he is "on track to be ready" for the team's Week 1 game.

Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL during the team's final preseason game. He opened camp on the PUP list amid reports he would not be ready for the start of the 2022 campaign. He pushed back on those reports, however, and encouraged people to "check [his] resume."

It seemed over the last week or so that Dobbins was getting closer to returning to the field. Ravens coach John Harbaugh indicated as much last week.

"Yeah, J.K. definitely wants to go," Harbaugh said last week, per the team's official website. "He's made it very clear, and he's not just clear in the fact that he tells everybody all the time. But that's up to the doctors and him, and they'll work it out. As soon as he's back out there, we'll be coaching him really hard."

Dobbins is expected to lead a Baltimore backfield that includes Gus Edwards (working his way back from an ACL tear of his own), Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement, and rookie Tyler Badie. The Ravens like to utilize multiple backs, but assuming good health, Dobbins seems the most likely to lead the team in non-Lamar Jackson carries. During his rookie campaign in 2020, Dobbins rushed 134 times for 805 yards and nine touchdowns, while also adding 18 catches for 120 yards on 24 targets.