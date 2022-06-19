The Ravens fell victim to injuries more than perhaps any team in the 2021 NFL season, losing multiple starters even before kicking off their first game. Now, with the 2022 campaign fast approaching, coach John Harbaugh is anticipating a healthier lineup for this fall, and not only that, but he's optimistic several big names, including All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, will be back on the field for training camp, let alone Week 1.

Stanley and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards all suffered season-ending injuries in 2021, but Harbaugh told reporters this week he thinks all three could practice this summer. Stanley went down with an ankle injury after just one game and subsequently underwent surgery, a year after missing 10 games with another season-ending ankle injury. Dobbins and Edwards, meanwhile, both suffered ACL tears ahead of Week 1, spending the entire year on injured reserve.

"Ronnie's ankle is looking great," Harbaugh said after the Ravens' mandatory minicamp, per the team's website. "Ronnie's mission right now will be to get in the best shape of his life and get ready to play football, and that's what he's working on. ... He's really motivated to (return for Week 1). Just talked to him again today. He's chomping at the bit to get back. If he plays like Ronnie Stanley, and even better, then the significance (of his return) is almost immeasurable. And that's what we're hoping for."

Dobbins and Edwards are expected to resume their roles as the top two ball-carriers in Baltimore's backfield once fully healthy. Journeyman reserve Mike Davis, signed this offseason after stints with the Panthers and Falcons, has been taking regular reps at the position in their absence, along with sixth-round draft pick Tyler Badie.

Starting cornerback Marcus Peters is also recovering from a torn ACL, which cost him the entire 2021 season. He's yet to practice for the Ravens this offseason, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the start of the 2022 season. Fellow starting corner Marlon Humphrey is also coming off a season-ending pectoral injury but was a full participant at organized team activities (OTAs) to start the Ravens' offseason.