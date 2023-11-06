gettyimages-1776612383-lamar-jackson-ravens-qb-pregame-2023-1400.jpg

Lamar Jackson had another efficient day in Week 9, completing 81% of his passes to take over the NFL lead in completion percentage (71.5). He also ran for 60 yards as the Ravens dismantled the Seahawks 37-3, giving him a QB-leading total of 440 rush yards this year. 

So the new and improved Jackson leads all qualified QBs in both completion rate and rush yards in his first season with OC Todd Monken. Not bad. 

The only QB since 1970 to do both over a full season is Steve Young in 1994, when he won MVP and Super Bowl MVP for the 49ers.

Of course, we have a long way to go this year, but for context, Jackson is also the first QB since Young in 1992 to lead the NFL in completion percentage and lead all quarterbacks in rushing yards through Week 9.

It's not quite 2019 Lamar Jackson when he practically broke the NFL by leading the league in touchdown passes (36), crushing Michael Vick's QB-record for rush yards in a season (1,206), and winning unanimous MVP.

But it is still uncharted territory for Jackson, which is saying a lot considering he is the most electrifying running QB of all time. 

Usually the completion percentage title is reserved for QBs who are more or less statues. Check out the list since 1970 and you'll see what I mean. 

NFL Comp Pct Leaders Since 1970



Rush Yards

2022

Geno Smith

366

2021

Joe Burrow

118

2020 

Aaron Rodgers

149

2019

Drew Brees

-4

2018

Drew Brees

22

2017

Drew Brees

12

2016 

Sam Bradford

53

2015

Kirk Cousins

48

2014

Tony Romo

61

2013

Philip Rivers

72

2012

Matt Ryan

141

2011

Drew Brees

86

2010

Drew Brees

-3

2009

Drew Brees

33

2008

Chad Pennington

62

2007

Tom Brady

98

2006

David Carr

195

2005

Carson Palmer

41

2004

Brian Griese

17

2003

Peyton Manning

26

2002

Chad Pennington

49

2001

Kurt Warner

60

2000

Kurt Warner

17

1999

Kurt Warner

92

1998

Brett Favre

133

1997

Steve Young

199

1996

Steve Young

310

1995 

Steve Young

250

1994 

Steve Young

293

1993 

Troy Aikman

125

1992

Steve Young

537

1991

Dave Krieg

59

1990

Jim Kelly

63

1989

Joe Montana

227

1988

Wade Wilson

136

1987

Joe Montana

141

1986

Eric Hipple

46

1985

Joe Montana

153

1984

Steve Bartkowski

34

1983

Ken Anderson

147

1982

Ken Anderson

85

1981

Joe Montana

95

1980

Joe Montana

77

1979

Dan Fouts

49

1978

Bob Griese

10

1977

Fran Tarkenton

6

1976

Ken Stabler

-2

1975

Len EDawson

7

1974

Ken Anderson

314

1973

Ken Stabler

101

1972

Norm Snead

21

1971

Virgil Carter

42

1970

Sonny Jurgensen

39

Jackson and this group are not in the same stratosphere. He already has 440 rushing yards this season, putting him on pace for 935 this year. 

For the record ...

  • In NFL history, the average season rush yard total for the league leader in completion percentage is under 100. 
  • More players have led the league in completion percentage and had negative rush yards (12) than had at least 250 (10).
  • Only two QBs from 1999-2019 led the NFL in completion percentage and had 100-plus rush yards that season.

If you suggested Jackson would lead the NFL in completion percentage entering the year we might have thought you were crazy. He ranked 25th last season, 22nd in 2021, 27th in 2020 and ninth in 2019. 

No player since 1970 has led the NFL in completion percentage after ranking 25th or worse the previous season.

Despite falling short in the playoffs in previous years, this is one case for taking the Ravens seriously, especially after they've destroyed the Lions and Seahawks in their last two home games.

Baltimore may just be for real this time with Jackson making an historic improvement in the passing game, and the Ravens' No. 1 scoring defense putting up historic numbers of its own.