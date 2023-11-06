Lamar Jackson had another efficient day in Week 9, completing 81% of his passes to take over the NFL lead in completion percentage (71.5). He also ran for 60 yards as the Ravens dismantled the Seahawks 37-3, giving him a QB-leading total of 440 rush yards this year.
So the new and improved Jackson leads all qualified QBs in both completion rate and rush yards in his first season with OC Todd Monken. Not bad.
The only QB since 1970 to do both over a full season is Steve Young in 1994, when he won MVP and Super Bowl MVP for the 49ers.
Of course, we have a long way to go this year, but for context, Jackson is also the first QB since Young in 1992 to lead the NFL in completion percentage and lead all quarterbacks in rushing yards through Week 9.
It's not quite 2019 Lamar Jackson when he practically broke the NFL by leading the league in touchdown passes (36), crushing Michael Vick's QB-record for rush yards in a season (1,206), and winning unanimous MVP.
But it is still uncharted territory for Jackson, which is saying a lot considering he is the most electrifying running QB of all time.
Usually the completion percentage title is reserved for QBs who are more or less statues. Check out the list since 1970 and you'll see what I mean.
NFL Comp Pct Leaders Since 1970
|Rush Yards
2022
366
2021
118
2020
149
2019
Drew Brees
-4
2018
Drew Brees
22
2017
Drew Brees
12
2016
53
2015
48
2014
61
2013
72
2012
141
2011
Drew Brees
86
2010
Drew Brees
-3
2009
Drew Brees
33
2008
Chad Pennington
62
2007
98
2006
David Carr
195
2005
41
2004
Brian Griese
17
2003
26
2002
Chad Pennington
49
2001
Kurt Warner
60
2000
Kurt Warner
17
1999
Kurt Warner
92
1998
Brett Favre
133
1997
Steve Young
199
1996
Steve Young
310
1995
Steve Young
250
1994
Steve Young
293
1993
Troy Aikman
125
1992
Steve Young
537
1991
Dave Krieg
59
1990
Jim Kelly
63
1989
Joe Montana
227
1988
Wade Wilson
136
1987
Joe Montana
141
1986
Eric Hipple
46
1985
Joe Montana
153
1984
Steve Bartkowski
34
1983
Ken Anderson
147
1982
Ken Anderson
85
1981
Joe Montana
95
1980
Joe Montana
77
1979
Dan Fouts
49
1978
Bob Griese
10
1977
Fran Tarkenton
6
1976
Ken Stabler
-2
1975
Len EDawson
7
1974
Ken Anderson
314
1973
Ken Stabler
101
1972
Norm Snead
21
1971
Virgil Carter
42
1970
Sonny Jurgensen
39
Jackson and this group are not in the same stratosphere. He already has 440 rushing yards this season, putting him on pace for 935 this year.
For the record ...
- In NFL history, the average season rush yard total for the league leader in completion percentage is under 100.
- More players have led the league in completion percentage and had negative rush yards (12) than had at least 250 (10).
- Only two QBs from 1999-2019 led the NFL in completion percentage and had 100-plus rush yards that season.
If you suggested Jackson would lead the NFL in completion percentage entering the year we might have thought you were crazy. He ranked 25th last season, 22nd in 2021, 27th in 2020 and ninth in 2019.
No player since 1970 has led the NFL in completion percentage after ranking 25th or worse the previous season.
Despite falling short in the playoffs in previous years, this is one case for taking the Ravens seriously, especially after they've destroyed the Lions and Seahawks in their last two home games.
Baltimore may just be for real this time with Jackson making an historic improvement in the passing game, and the Ravens' No. 1 scoring defense putting up historic numbers of its own.