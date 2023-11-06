Lamar Jackson had another efficient day in Week 9, completing 81% of his passes to take over the NFL lead in completion percentage (71.5). He also ran for 60 yards as the Ravens dismantled the Seahawks 37-3, giving him a QB-leading total of 440 rush yards this year.

So the new and improved Jackson leads all qualified QBs in both completion rate and rush yards in his first season with OC Todd Monken. Not bad.

The only QB since 1970 to do both over a full season is Steve Young in 1994, when he won MVP and Super Bowl MVP for the 49ers.

Of course, we have a long way to go this year, but for context, Jackson is also the first QB since Young in 1992 to lead the NFL in completion percentage and lead all quarterbacks in rushing yards through Week 9.

It's not quite 2019 Lamar Jackson when he practically broke the NFL by leading the league in touchdown passes (36), crushing Michael Vick's QB-record for rush yards in a season (1,206), and winning unanimous MVP.

But it is still uncharted territory for Jackson, which is saying a lot considering he is the most electrifying running QB of all time.

Usually the completion percentage title is reserved for QBs who are more or less statues. Check out the list since 1970 and you'll see what I mean.

NFL Comp Pct Leaders Since 1970





Rush Yards 2022 Geno Smith 366 2021 Joe Burrow 118 2020 Aaron Rodgers 149 2019 Drew Brees -4 2018 Drew Brees 22 2017 Drew Brees 12 2016 Sam Bradford 53 2015 Kirk Cousins 48 2014 Tony Romo 61 2013 Philip Rivers 72 2012 Matt Ryan 141 2011 Drew Brees 86 2010 Drew Brees -3 2009 Drew Brees 33 2008 Chad Pennington 62 2007 Tom Brady 98 2006 David Carr 195 2005 Carson Palmer 41 2004 Brian Griese 17 2003 Peyton Manning 26 2002 Chad Pennington 49 2001 Kurt Warner 60 2000 Kurt Warner 17 1999 Kurt Warner 92 1998 Brett Favre 133 1997 Steve Young 199 1996 Steve Young 310 1995 Steve Young 250 1994 Steve Young 293 1993 Troy Aikman 125 1992 Steve Young 537 1991 Dave Krieg 59 1990 Jim Kelly 63 1989 Joe Montana 227 1988 Wade Wilson 136 1987 Joe Montana 141 1986 Eric Hipple 46 1985 Joe Montana 153 1984 Steve Bartkowski 34 1983 Ken Anderson 147 1982 Ken Anderson 85 1981 Joe Montana 95 1980 Joe Montana 77 1979 Dan Fouts 49 1978 Bob Griese 10 1977 Fran Tarkenton 6 1976 Ken Stabler -2 1975 Len EDawson 7 1974 Ken Anderson 314 1973 Ken Stabler 101 1972 Norm Snead 21 1971 Virgil Carter 42 1970 Sonny Jurgensen 39

Jackson and this group are not in the same stratosphere. He already has 440 rushing yards this season, putting him on pace for 935 this year.

For the record ...

In NFL history, the average season rush yard total for the league leader in completion percentage is under 100.

More players have led the league in completion percentage and had negative rush yards (12) than had at least 250 (10).

Only two QBs from 1999-2019 led the NFL in completion percentage and had 100-plus rush yards that season.

If you suggested Jackson would lead the NFL in completion percentage entering the year we might have thought you were crazy. He ranked 25th last season, 22nd in 2021, 27th in 2020 and ninth in 2019.

No player since 1970 has led the NFL in completion percentage after ranking 25th or worse the previous season.

Despite falling short in the playoffs in previous years, this is one case for taking the Ravens seriously, especially after they've destroyed the Lions and Seahawks in their last two home games.

Baltimore may just be for real this time with Jackson making an historic improvement in the passing game, and the Ravens' No. 1 scoring defense putting up historic numbers of its own.