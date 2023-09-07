The last time Odell Beckham Jr. played in an NFL game, he was on his way toward winning MVP honors in Super Bowl LVI. An ACL tear prevented Beckham from having the best moment of his NFL career, and set himself up for a huge payday in free agency.

Times significantly changed for Beckham, from a whole year of not playing football until the Ravens made a heavy investment in him. Another chapter of Beckham's career is beginning, with an organization that has faith in him.

"It really does. The whole thing feels like a reset for me," Beckham said, via a Ravens transcript. "There have been a lot of déjà vu moments of little things that have happened that just kind of feel reminiscent of my rookie year in a sense – just the feeling of the excitement that I have to play football and just a new opportunity, a new life. So, I don't know what to expect, but I'm excited."

Beckham is entering his 10th year in the league, but this year has been different. He's the No. 1 receiver in Baltimore leading a revamped room with Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers. Three of the Ravens' top four wide receivers are new additions -- and all four are former first-round picks.

It's been a long time since Beckham has taken the field. He's the biggest wild card in all this.

"It's like over 450 days and counting. I don't know the exact days, but it's been a long time," Beckham said. "It's been a long time in my mind; it's been a long time in reality. And I've just been trying to pretend like it's not here for the whole training camp and just go about it and be grateful to be back out there, but I'm excited.

"I don't know what emotions will be running through me. I know I'll be excited to play football again. I'm just ready to get there. I'm trying to take it a day at a time and ease my way into it."

Lamar Jackson was the one able to get Beckham to Baltimore, and will be the driving force behind his career resurgence. Jackson has never had a wide receiver as talented as Beckham in his six years in Baltimore, excited to see the potential both can reach in 2023.

"I know he's passionate about the game, and he just can't wait to show people and the world what he's still able to do," Jackson said. "Actually being on the same team as him and not watching him do it on the opposing sideline. Just to be on his team and him doing what Odell does is crazy."