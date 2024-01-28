Zay Flowers made an instrumental impact for the Ravens against the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship, leading Baltimore in receiving. But one of the rookie's biggest plays also included a polarizing infraction, with the wide receiver flagged for taunting after a 54-yard catch. Four plays later, things only got worse, with Baltimore trailing the Chiefs in the fourth quarter and Flowers losing a fumble while diving toward the goal line, then injuring his hand in a frustrated swing at the Ravens' bench.

Flowers initially put the Ravens in striking distance with his deep catch working against Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, driving all the way to Kansas City's 10-yard line.

But as he got up from the ground, Flowers pushed Sneed back to the grass and spun the ball at the veteran corner, drawing a 15-yard flag for taunting.

The penalty pushed Baltimore back to K.C.'s 25-yard line, and while the speedy wideout helped regain ground with another two catches on the drive, his second reception included a dive toward the goal line, where Sneed knocked the ball loose and gave the Chiefs a takeaway.

Flowers then slammed his hand on the bench in frustration, per CBS Sports' Evan Washburn, and appeared to suffer a slight laceration, receiving some medical attention.

The Ravens trailed 17-7 at the time of Flowers' miscues.