The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders will wrap up the the 2023 NFL preseason Week 2 schedule on Monday night. Last week, the Commanders beat the Cleveland Browns 17-15. Meanwhile, Baltimore continues to roll in the preseason. The Ravens knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles 20-19 to extend their preseason winning streak to a whopping 24 games, dating back to 2016.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Commanders odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before making any Commanders vs. Ravens picks or bets, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from proven SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1.

In addition, Hartstein has gone 25-9 on his last 34 NFL picks involving the Commanders, returning $1,491. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Ravens vs. Commanders and just locked in his NFL picks and predictions. Now, here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Commanders vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Commanders spread: Baltimore -3

Ravens vs. Commanders over/under: 38.5 points

Ravens vs. Commanders money line: Baltimore -165, Washington +140

BAL: Under is 11-4 in Ravens' last 15 games overall

WAS: Under is 20-8-1 in Commanders' last 29 games overall

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Josh Johnson is a veteran who can move the offense in this preseason setting. Johnson is playing on his 14th NFL team and provides Baltimore with an experienced passer. In the win over the Eagles, Johnson was 8 of 12 for 45 yards and one touchdown.

Running back Justice Hill has impressive vision and can slip arm tackles with ease. In 2022, the Oklahoma State product had 49 carries for 262 yards. He also led the team with three carries for 48 yards against the Eagles in the preseason opener. Receiver Zay Flowers is a dynamic weapon. Flowers has been lighting up training camp thanks to his quickness and secure hands. At Boston College, Flowers had 200 receptions with 3,056 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington hired Eric Bieniemy as its offensive coordinator this offseason. The Commanders are implementing a new system and have players looking to make a strong impression. Receiver Dyami Brown is a vertical threat with solid hands and strong speed. The North Carolina product has 17 receptions for 308 yards and two scores over two NFL seasons.

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a physical, downhill runner. At Kentucky, he piled up 3,644 yards and 32 touchdowns. In the win over the Browns, Rodriguez Jr. led the team with five carries for 39 yards. Tight end Cole Turner supplies Washington with an athletic pass-catcher with plenty of size at 6-foot-6. Against the Browns, the Nevada product had a team-high four catches for 31 yards.

How to make Commanders vs. Ravens picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

