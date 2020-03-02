Redskins expected to franchise tag impending free agent Brandon Scherff, per report

The Washington Redskins don't have many big free agents to make decisions on this offseason, but there is one player that they are motivated to re-sign and it's offensive guard Brandon Scherff. The former first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has been one of the best offensive guards in the NFL when he's been healthy, and he's expected to be paid like one in the near future. Whether that comes in the form of a long-term extension or franchise tag, however, remains to be determined. On Monday, ESPN's Jenna Laine reported that Ron Rivera and Co. are expected to franchise tag Scherff.

The Redskins entered this offseason in danger of losing their top two offensive linemen this offseason in Scherff and Trent Williams, who is dealing with more off of the field issues, and Washington has to make sure they keep at least one. Scherff and the Redskins have been discussing a contract extension for quite some time, and just last week, Rivera told reporters that Washington was in talks with Scherff and his camp. Apparently talks haven't been too successful, however.

Spotrac's calculated market value predicts that Scherff could receive a four-year deal worth nearly $50 million which will include an average salary of $12.4 million if he were to hit the open market. While Scherff played in all 16 games in both of his first two NFL seasons, he ended the 2018 and 2019 seasons on injured reserve. Last year, he suffered a torn pectoral in a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and this past season, a combination of elbow and shoulder injuries prematurely ended his year. However, he still played well enough to earn his third Pro Bowl nod.

The non-exclusive franchise tag is worth the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years. That means Scherff would likely make $15 million or even more in 2020 if the Redskins do indeed place the franchise tag on him.