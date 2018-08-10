Redskins' rookie RB Derrius Guice tears ACL vs. Patriots, will miss 2018 season

The Redskins second-round pick played just three snaps in his preseason debut

Derrius Guice's 2018 campaign is over before it started. The Redskins second-round pick tore his ACL in his preseason debut against the Patriots and he will miss the season, the team announced Friday.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson

