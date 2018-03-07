Richard Sherman could be done in Seattle, reportedly saying goodbye to teammates

After seven seasons with the Seahawks, it looks like the Richard Sherman era could be coming to an end in Seattle.

According to NFL.com, Sherman has reached out to multiple teammates over the past 24 hours to say goodbye and let them know that he won't be on the team in 2018. One of those teammates who got a message from Sherman appears to be Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane, who sent out a cryptic tweet referring to No. 25 (Sherman) on Wednesday.

That text message got my heart hurting ... damn 25 was my Dawg #WhatsNext — jeremy lane (@StayingInMyLane) March 7, 2018

Although the Seahawks haven't officially announced any moves in regards to Sherman, a decision on his future will likely be coming soon. According to NFL.com, Sherman is scheduled to meet with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider at some point on Wednesday.

Of course, this meeting doesn't necessarily mean that Sherman is going to be released or traded. As a matter of fact, when asked about the meeting, Sherman told NFL.com that he's "just having a conversation with management." The meeting will likely take place in the form of a phone call because Sherman is currently headed to Las Vegas for the NFLPA meetings that will take place on Thursday, according to ESPN.com.

If the Seahawks do decide to move on from Sherman, it wouldn't be a total surprise. Not only did they attempt to trade him last offseason, but the 31-year-old has been battling injuries over the past year. Sherman missed seven games in 2017 after tearing his right Achilles tendon, and also had to have surgery on his left leg this offseason to clean out bone spurts.

The Seahawks would also pick up some serious salary cap space by releasing Sherman. The cornerback is scheduled to count $13.2 million against the cap in 2018 and the Seahawks would get $11 million of that back if they were to release him.

Sherman has been in Seattle since 2011, when the Seahawks selected him in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Over the past seven seasons, Sherman has been voted to the Pro Bowl four times and been named a first-team All-Pro a total of three times. The cornerback also led the NFL in interceptions in 2013, the same year the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII over the Broncos.