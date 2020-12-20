Former Texans general manager Rick Smith completed his interview with the Falcons last week and will interview for the Lions opening in the coming days, league sources said.

The Washington Football Team is also looking to reshape its front office, and has interest in Smith to oversee football operations there, sources said. Owner Dan Snyder had conversations about Smith joining his franchise last year, and though it was not a fit at that time, there is ample potential for Smith to join the franchise this year.

Smith is very well regarded by the Falcons, where he worked for years with team president Rich McKay on the competition committee. The Lions, Falcons, Texans and Jaguars all relieved their GMs of their duties in-season, and all but the Jaguars have confirmed interviews with candidates as they seek to talk to former GMs currently out of the league before being granted permission to talk to candidates under current NFL contracts after the season.

The Lions are expected to reach out to a wide swath of candidates; some who have been in contact with team officials are under the impression 16 or more interviews are not out of the question. Former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli and former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff are among those who have interviewed or will interview with the Lions, and there will be considerable overlap between many of these lists.

Washington's football operations are currently being overseen by Kyle Smith as the VP of player personnel, with 2020 a big year of transition for the franchise. New coach Ron Rivera had a hand in reshaping that, and new team president Jason Wright was brought in during the season. Those men will continue to make additions to the personnel department. Sources said that the team is very likely to fill a traditional general manager spot in 2021, with Smith among those who they would reach out to about the position at the appropriate time.