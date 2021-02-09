Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is the human embodiment of celebration. So it's a bit of a surprise to learn that someone like him has not gotten a chance to hold the Lombardi Trophy since his team's win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

Gronkowski revealed this piece of news on ESPN's NFL Live on Tuesday. Not only has Gronk not touched the famous trophy, he joked that he hasn't even gotten close to it.

Of course, one reason why he might not have been able to make contact with the trophy is because of what happened last time when he held it. After the Patriots had won their most recent Super Bowl in 2019, Gronkowski used it as a makeshift baseball bat and bunted with it on a pitch that Julian Edelman threw. The pitch had some zip on it, and the contact was quite strong, meaning that that trophy ended up with a dent on it. The Bucs tight end did not rule out the possibility that that's why he hasn't got a chance to hold the Lombardi trophy yet.

This time around, it seems like Gronk is more prepared to treat the trophy respectfully. Gronkowski said that the first thing he'll do if he gets a chance to put his hands on it is "give it a big kiss," but after that anything goes.

"I gotta pay my respects to it," the tight end said. "Give it a big hug, give it a kiss, hold it up in the air and then, I just go with the flow. I just never know what's going to happen, I really don't try to plan anything, I just go with the flow and whatever happens, happens. I just like being in that moment and just thinking of things on the spot."