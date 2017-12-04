Rob Gronkowski's one-game suspension for dirty hit on Bills' Tre'Davious White is upheld
Gronk hit White with a post-whistle cheap shot on Sunday
The New England Patriots will be without one of their best players next week. The NFL announced on Monday that tight end Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for one game for a violation of the league's unnecessary roughness rules. On Tuesday, the league announced that Gronkowski's suspension was upheld after an appeal. So, he will sit out Monday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Gronkowski delivered a cheap shot to Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White after White picked off a Tom Brady pass intended for Gronk during the third quarter of New England's 23-3 win over the Bills on Sunday.
NFL vice president John Runyan wrote to Gronkowski in his suspension letter, "Your actions were not incidental, could have been avoided and placed the opposing player at risk of serious injury."
Pats coach Bill Belichick apologized to Bills coach Sean McDermott for the hit after the game, calling it "bulls--t."
Gronkowski himself apologized as well.
"I want to apologize to No. 27," Gronkowski told reporters after the game. "I'm not in the business of that. I mean, there was a lot of frustration and I was just really frustrated at that moment and it just happened naturally through emotions. ... I just want to apologize to Tre'Davious White."
Apparently, that was not enough for the NFL to hold back on a suspension.
