Ron Rivera did not ask to lead a damage control effort in the nation's capital this year, but it appears he will be the face of a new era in Washington after what can only be described as a dramatic few weeks. Not only was Washington virtually forced to change its team name, but a damning report from the Washington Post published on Thursday gave us a look into what is an allegedly hostile workplace fostered by team owner Dan Snyder.

This bombshell of a report had nothing to do with Rivera, but he felt the need to address the disturbing exposé just hours after it was published -- offering up a strong statement that indicated things will be very different with him in charge. Naturally, one has to wonder if Rivera could go back in time, would he instead have declined Washington's offer to take over as head coach? This is what Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer asked him during an interview on Friday.

"No regrets," Rivera texted back. "I look forward to the challenge of improving a 3-13 team. I want to build a sustainable winning culture, in every facet."

With three straight losing seasons, a roster in flux and an infamous owner, the Washington head coaching job appeared to be a gig that would scare anyone who actually cared about finding success in their career -- but not Rivera. Earlier this offseason, the former Carolina Panthers head coach told the Chicago Tribune why this new gig was enticing for him, and why he jumped on the opportunity so quickly.

"It's funny because everyone kept asking, 'Why did you take the job so quickly?'" Rivera said. "It ain't about the money. I really thought about it. I could've waited on the Giants. I could've waited on Cleveland. I could've waited on Dallas. Those are the teams we kept hearing (had interest). This is about the fit, and the more I listened, the more I looked at it, the more I looked at the roster, that's what impressed me the most, the more I knew."

While Rivera was expected to have more front office power than former head coach Jay Gruden, he will now likely lead Washington's recovery. Snyder's future as team owner at this time is unknown, and this latest situation coupled with minority shareholders looking to sell their stakes doesn't exactly bode well for him. Rivera may have been in D.C. for just six months, but this franchise needs the two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year more than ever.