The Washington Commanders are off to a roller coaster of a start. They are currently 2-3 and are coming off a 40-20 loss on Thursday night to the Chicago Bears, who entered the game winless and amid a franchise-worst 14-game losing streak.

The blowout at home highlighted their struggles about as bright as they could. Head coach Ron Rivera commented on the team's performance, taking blame for the struggles.

"It's not good enough," Rivera said, via the official transcript. "It starts with me and we're going to go back and look at a lot of things and we're going to get some things corrected and we'll go out and we'll play football."

The head coach says "it starts at the top" and they plan to watch the tape to look what they need to do better.

When they do watch the tape, they will see a lot to work on, from sacks to interceptions to the defense allowing far too many yards to put the team in a position to win.

Quarterback Sam Howell was sacked five times and had one interception in the defeat. Commanders tight end Logan Thomas had a fumble and the offense could not get going, unable to get a first down until the second quarter, when they were already down 17-0. Kicker Joey Slye missed a late field goal that was key to keeping up momentum as the Commanders threatened to close the gap in the fourth.

The Bears had 451 total yards of offense and were far more dominant on the ground than the Commanders offense. Washington had just 29 rushing yards compared to Chicago's 178.

"We've got to be better and that part is on me. Then we got to make sure we're put in a position to be successful," Rivera said.

The team was honest and admitted that what it put on the field on Thursday is not something to be proud of.

"That showing is not reflective of us, but that's who we are -- we put that on tape," wide receiver Terry McLaurin said (via The Associated Press).

After the loss, limited owner Magic Johnson called out Washington, saying the team played with "no intensity or fire."

"We didn't compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20," Johnson said on social media.

"It doesn't matter what your intentions are. It's what you put out there on the field. I know we don't have a lazy bunch. I know we don't have a non-intense group of guys," McLaurin said.

The receiver said Johnson had a "pretty fair assessment."

The Commanders nearly defeated the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 and while teams do not usually like to discuss moral victories, the OT loss seemed like a win for the Commanders.

Their wins this season have come against the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos, two close games and two very beatable opponents, as the two have combined for a 2-6 record.

They lost 37-3 against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 and their other losses came against the Eagles and last night against the Bears.

The Commanders will have a long week to get ready for their next opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, who they will travel to for an Oct. 15 matchup. The Falcons are currently 2-2.