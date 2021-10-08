Russell Wilson stood helplessly on the sideline during the Seahawks' loss to the Rams on Thursday night. Wilson will remain on the sideline for the foreseeable future after rupturing a tendon in the middle finger of his throwing hand during Thursday night's game, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Wilson has undergone surgery on the injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The injury has a typical recovery timetable of six weeks.

Seattle is prepared to move forward with Geno Smith, who went 10 of 17 with 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Thursday night's 26-17 loss. A nine-year veteran, Smith's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf was his first touchdown pass since the 2017 season. The former Jet and Charger has a 12-19 career record as an NFL starting quarterback.

Wilson sustained the injury when his hand hit the helmet of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Seahawks' starting quarterback since 2012, Wilson has led the Seahawks to 100 regular-season wins, two Super Bowl appearances and a win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson has been named to each of the last four Pro Bowls. His streak of 149 consecutive games played will come to an end.

Based on Friday's report, the Seahawks' projected win total has dipped from 8-8 to 7.8 wins, according to CBS Sports data scientist Stephen Oh. Seattle's playoff odds have fallen from 42.7 percent to 22.2.

Seattle is currently 2-3 and in last place in the NFC West division. The Seahawks' next three games are at Pittsburgh on Sunday night and at home against the 2-2 Saints and the 0-4 Jaguars before a Week 9 bye.