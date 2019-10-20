Russell Wilson's first interception of 2019 is a pick-six by new Ravens corner Marcus Peters
The Ravens are getting early returns from their new addition
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had thrown 14 touchdowns without an interception entering Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. The streak finally ended in the second quarter when Wilson made an uncharacteristically bad decision. The quarterback scrambled right, located wide receiver Jaron Brown and sent a pass fluttering in his direction. Peters had been drifting backwards to take a deeper route but then broke hard on the pass, intercepted it and returned it for a touchdown.
It was the fifth pick-six of Peters' career, which is the most of any player in the NFL since he entered the league, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Wilson's streak without an interception in 2019 ended at 194 pass attempts. The record for most consecutive passes without an interception (402) was set by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last season, according to Guiness World Records.
Baltimore did not record an offensive touchdown in the first half. You can follow all the action in Ravens-Seahawks in our live coverage of the game.
CBS Sports' 'Pick Six Podcast' provides daily coverage of the NFL. The big play by Peters will undoubtedly be a topic of conversation in a future episode. It is a great way to pass time in a commute to or from work. Check it out by clicking this link!
Peters was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. It was learned earlier in the day that the Rams had actually offered Peters to the Cleveland Browns first but they declined.
The cornerback was taken No. 22 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He was previously sent from the Chiefs along with a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Rams in February of last year in exchange for a 2019 second-round pick (which became safety Juan Thornhill) and a 2018 fourth-round pick (which became safety Armani Watts).
The Washington product had recorded 14 tackles, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and a touchdown in six games with Los Angeles. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Over the course of his career, the five-year veteran has accumulated 238 tackles, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 26 interceptions, 74 pass deflections, and four touchdowns.
