Michael Thomas will miss the Saints' upcoming game against the Vikings, and it's looking like Jameis Winston will be joining him on Sunday's inactive list. Thomas was declared out for Sunday's game by Saints coach Dennis Allen on Friday, as the former Pro Bowl wideout is dealing with a foot injury. The Saints are doubtful that Winston will be able to play as he has been dealing with back and ankle injuries. Both players have missed practice throughout the week.

Andy Dalton is in line to start Sunday's game in the event that Winston can't play. A three-time Pro Bowler during his years with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton has 152 career starts under his belt, including the postseason. He logged 15 starts during the previous two seasons while playing for the Cowboys and Bears, respectively. Dalton signed with the Saints this offseason.

The Saints can also turn to Taysom Hill to help give the passing game a spark if need be. Hill went 7-2 as the Saints' starting quarterback during the previous two seasons.

New Orleans will need a collective effort from its receiving corps to help replace Thomas, who caught three touchdowns during the Saints' first three games. This could lead to a big performance from rookie Chris Olave, who leads the Saints with 17 receptions for 268 yards. New Orleans is hoping to have fellow wideouts Tre'Quan Smith and Jarvis Landry on the field in London after both players appeared on this week's injury report. Smith practiced in full on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday with a concussion. Landry was limited on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.

The Saints are also dealing with an injury to Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara, who sustained a rib injury during the Saints' first game, has been a limited practice participant each of the past two weeks as the Saints are trying to minimize his workload.