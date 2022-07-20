There's reason to be optimistic about the New Orleans Saints entering 2022, but some of their top players have to be cleared to play first. Not only is quarterback Jameis Winston coming off of a torn ACL, but star wideout Michael Thomas has missed 26 regular-season games over the last two seasons due to an ankle injury. However, things are moving in the right direction.

According to NFL Media, there is some optimism Thomas will be cleared medically at some point early in training camp -- which veterans will report to next week. Thomas didn't participate in minicamp earlier this summer, but he reportedly was in the building, and is on the same page with new head coach Dennis Allen.

It's been tough sledding for the All-Pro wideout ever since he broke the NFL record for most catches in a single season with 149 back in 2019. Thomas suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 of the 2020 season, which was a major factor in him playing just seven games that season. Entering 2021, Thomas suffered setbacks after undergoing surgery on the ankle later than the Saints would have liked in the offseason, and didn't play in a single game.

While the injuries were unfortunate, it also felt like emotions were running high behind the scenes at times. Last August, Thomas implied via Twitter that the Saints were trying to "damage" his reputation. According to this new report, however, it appears bygones have become just that.

Thomas signed a five-year, $100 million extension prior to the 2019 season, and he will help the Saints get back to contender status if he's fully healthy. @Cantguardmike is coming back.