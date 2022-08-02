A wave of injury news swept through the NFL on Tuesday. Two Broncos players, including wideout Tim Patrick, suffered season-ending knee injuries. Moments after that news broke, it was reported that Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday suffered what is believed to be a significant knee injury, according to NFL Network.

While he went undrafted, Monday was expected to not only make the Saints' regular-season roster, he appeared primed to make a quick impact after drawing rave reviews from veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu.

"Smoke's going to be a good player in this league," Mathieu said during spring practices. "He's a physical player. He's got great length and size. The kid studies a lot. I think that's a plus."

The 6-foot-3 defensive back enjoyed a solid college career at Auburn. A second-team All-SEC player in 2020, Monday tied the school record by recording his third-career pick six during the 2021 season. Known for his hard-hitting style of play, Monday tallied 172 tackles, five interceptions and 13 passes defended during his time with the Tigers.

If Monday is slated to miss a significant portion of time, look for the Saints to bring in another free safety during training camp. The Saints' current depth chart at this position includes Mathieu and J.T. Gray, a key special teams player since joining New Orleans in 2018.