The Detroit Lions (8-3) will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing Thanksgiving Day loss to Green Bay when they travel to New Orleans on Sunday afternoon. Detroit had its three-game winning streak snapped by the Packers, but the Lions are still 2.5 games ahead of Minnesota for first place in the NFC North. New Orleans is trying to get back to the .500 mark following a 24-15 loss at Atlanta last week. The Saints (5-6) are now tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South standings, despite both teams having losing records.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The Lions are favored by 4 points in the latest Saints vs. Lions odds, while the over/under is set at 47 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Saints vs. Lions spread: Lions -4

Saints vs. Lions over/under: 47 points

Saints vs. Lions money line: Saints +169, Lions -203

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans will be happy to return home for the first time since early November when it beat Chicago by a touchdown. Saints quarterback Derek Carr threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Carr missed the second half of the following game due to a concussion, but he returned with a solid performance at Atlanta last week, throwing for 304 yards.

Detroit is coming off one of its worst showings of the season, losing to Green Bay as an 8.5-point home favorite on Thanksgiving. The Lions allowed 377 yards and turned the ball over three times, and they are now facing some additional pressure in the NFC North standings. New Orleans has dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning six times and covering in seven of the last nine meetings.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit might be coming off a surprising loss, but the Lions continue to be one of the most underrated teams in the league. They have covered the spread in 15 of their last 20 games, and they have won four of their five road games this season. Quarterback Jared Goff has racked up 3,075 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 279.5 passing yards per game.

The Lions have averaged 29 points per game in their four road wins this season, and they are still 2.5 games ahead of Minnesota in the division standings. Running back David Montgomery provides balance for the offense, averaging nearly 90 rushing yards per game in his three outings since returning from an injury. The Saints have only covered the spread once in their last six games, and they are 0-6 against the spread in their last six home games. See which team to pick here.

