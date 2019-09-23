Saquon Barkley says he's 'not out for the season' after suffering ankle injury, will undergo MRI

Daniel Jones' impressive first start with the Giants featured a sobering moment for New York with star running back Saquon Barkley leaving the eventual 32-31 win over Tampa with a right ankle injury. Specifically, Barkley is said to be dealing with a high ankle sprain and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine how severe the injury is.

Barkley suffered the injury on a third-and-5 play with just under three minutes to play in the first half. As Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards was trying to bring him down, Barkley's ankle got caught under the defensive back and bent awkwardly. He was down on the field in noticeable pain, needed help being carried to the locker room and then was seen in a walking boot and using crutches.

While the jury is still out on how much time Barkley will miss, the back did make it a point to say that he will be on the field at some point in 2019.

"I'm not out for the season," Barkley said, via NJ.com. "I'm going to do whatever I can to get back as quickly as possible. Not for myself, but for my team. That's what I continue to think about. I caught myself getting a little upset on the sideline just because I wasn't able to be out there with those guys."

With Barkley sidelined, it was Wayne Gallman who took over in the backfield, but he managed just 13 rushing yards in the contest. Really, it was Daniel Jones' feet that were the story in the running game as he rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with just over a minute left to play in the game.

Jones, who completed 23-of-36 his passes for 336 yards and four total touchdowns, certainly didn't look like a rookie in his debut and the Giants will need him to continue his magic with Barkley likely out of the mix for a bit. That's even more emphasized with New York on the doorstep of a tough little stretch in their schedule. After they host the Redskins at MetLife Stadium in Week 4, they'll take on the Vikings and then visit the Patriots in New England.