Saquon Barkley is changing teams but isn't heading far. He's only moving one state south, and he's joining a division rival. That last part didn't sit well with plenty of big names who took to various media to express their emotions after Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75-million with the Eagles following six years with the Giants.

For what it's worth, Barkley handled his departure with class before showing his excitement for his new team.

But Barkley's fellow former Giants star running back, Tiki Barber, wasn't having it, telling Barkley, "You're dead to us," on WFAN.

Barkley fired back, saying he got more guaranteed money from the Eagles than what the Giants offered while also taking a shot at his predecessor.

Micah Parsons, whose Cowboys have battled the Eagles atop the NFC East the past few years, wasn't excited to continue to have to see Barkley twice a year.

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant had an NSFW reaction.

Among current Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux probably had the most appropriate reaction.

Of course, not everyone went after Barkley, who, after all, was a free agent. He was free to play wherever he pleased, especially after he and the Giants couldn't get a long-term deal done despite many years of trying. Barkley's former teammate, Justin Pugh, said as much.

Plenty of Eagles and Pennsylvanians in general, though, were excited and for good reason. Not only is Barkley a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but the Eagles have seen that excellence up close. Barkley has averaged 96 yards from scrimmage and scored seven touchdowns in nine career games against Philadelphia.

Lane Johnson is excited to block for his new teammate and complimented GM Howie Roseman.

Darius Slay is happy to no longer have to tackle Barkley.

