Saquon Barkley is changing teams but isn't heading far. He's only moving one state south, and he's joining a division rival. That last part didn't sit well with plenty of big names who took to various media to express their emotions after Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75-million with the Eagles following six years with the Giants.
For what it's worth, Barkley handled his departure with class before showing his excitement for his new team.
Thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support over the past 6 years… forever grateful! Excited for the next chapter 💙✌🏾— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024
🦅🦅— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024
But Barkley's fellow former Giants star running back, Tiki Barber, wasn't having it, telling Barkley, "You're dead to us," on WFAN.
"You're dead to us"— WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 11, 2024
Tiki reacts to Saquon Barkley reportedly signing with the hated Eagles 😮 pic.twitter.com/fU3hYZaQkV
Barkley fired back, saying he got more guaranteed money from the Eagles than what the Giants offered while also taking a shot at his predecessor.
@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs https://t.co/6aKgJquD0F— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024
@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York … and all the “Dead to me” talk don’t smile in my face when you see me— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024
Micah Parsons, whose Cowboys have battled the Eagles atop the NFC East the past few years, wasn't excited to continue to have to see Barkley twice a year.
😂😂😂 sickening https://t.co/82oy6cUJnq— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 11, 2024
Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant had an NSFW reaction.
Among current Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux probably had the most appropriate reaction.
Whyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!! I’m happy My brotha tho…..but damn damn damn!!!!!!!!— Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) March 11, 2024
Of course, not everyone went after Barkley, who, after all, was a free agent. He was free to play wherever he pleased, especially after he and the Giants couldn't get a long-term deal done despite many years of trying. Barkley's former teammate, Justin Pugh, said as much.
No @Giants fans can be mad at @saquon . He sacrificed it all for the team and organization. The Giants decided they could only pay him a set amount, Philly was willing to pay more. Plain and simple. Business of football. Will discuss tonight on @NetWorthShow— Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) March 11, 2024
Plenty of Eagles and Pennsylvanians in general, though, were excited and for good reason. Not only is Barkley a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but the Eagles have seen that excellence up close. Barkley has averaged 96 yards from scrimmage and scored seven touchdowns in nine career games against Philadelphia.
Lane Johnson is excited to block for his new teammate and complimented GM Howie Roseman.
👀 Howie SZN— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) March 11, 2024
Darius Slay is happy to no longer have to tackle Barkley.
Yes sir!!! https://t.co/gwNAibEV7m— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 11, 2024
Howie working!!!— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 11, 2024
Here's more:
Eagles just keep making moves. Congrats to @saquon @Eagles @NFL @NFLonFOX— Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) March 11, 2024
Eagles nation gtta be so jacked up for 2024.
Welcome to the Eagle family my guy.
Greens gnna look good on you and back to the great state of Pennsylvania. @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/sQY9sFy8Hn
Fly @Saquon Fly 🦅#WeAre | @Eagles pic.twitter.com/TFoON8evH1— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 11, 2024