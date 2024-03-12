After spending the first six seasons of his career in New York, Saquon Barkley is finally leaving the Big Apple, but he won't be leaving the NFC East.

CBS Sports HQ NFL Insider Josina Anderson has reported that the running back has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. According to ESPN, the $37.75 million deal could be worth as much as $46.75 million if Barkley meets every incentive.

It's a huge contract for the 27-year-old, who would have been paid just $12.1 million in 2024 if the Giants had hit him with the franchise tag. Instead, New York decided to let him test free agency. Not only will Barkley will be getting an average of $12.58 million per year from the Eagles, but he'll also be getting $26 million in guaranteed money, which is the currently the second-most of any running back in the NFL, ranking behind only Christian McCaffrey.

Barkley reacted to the news by sharing two emojis on social media.

"Thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support over the past 6 years… forever grateful," Barkley wrote on social media. "Excited for the next chapter."

Although Barkley had a somewhat down year in 2023, he still managed to rush for 962 yards, which ranked in the top 20 in the NFL. He was able to hit that number despite battling injuries for a good chunk of the season, including a sprained ankle that caused him to miss three games.

Over the course of his Giants' career, the former No. 2 overall pick rushed for a total of 5,211 yards, which ranks fifth on the team's all-time rushing list. Barkely had said multiple times that he wanted to be a "Giant for life," but the two sides just couldn't agree on a deal that was going to make that happen.

Barkley will now head to an Eagles team that loves to run the ball. Philadelphia is one of just three teams in the NFL that has ranked in the top eight in rushing yards in each of the past two seasons.

The Eagles will be getting a home-run threat on the ground that they've lacked over the past few years. Since his rookie year in 2018, Barkley has 23 carries of 30 yards or more, which is more than every Eagles running back combined over that span (20).

By signing with the Eagles, Barkley will now get two cracks at the Giants every season that he's in Philadelphia.