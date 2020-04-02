Seahawks add defensive end Benson Mayowa, but Jadeveon Clowney is still an option, per report

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with defensive end Benson Mayowa, his agency announced on Wednesday. It's a one-year deal worth over $3 million fully guaranteed, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The 6-foot-3, 265 pounder can earn a max of $4 million with incentives.

This is something of a homecoming for Mayowa, 28, as he entered the NFL as a member of the Seahawks back in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho. During that first stint with Seattle, Mayowa played in just the first two games of the regular season before being sidelined for the rest of the year. Since then, he's bounced around the league, including two stops with the Raiders along with the Cowboys and Cardinals. As a member of the Raiders in 2019, Mayowa did notch a career-high in sacks (7) and had three forced fumbles to go along with 15 total tackles in limited action.

Of course, the addition of Mayowa does come with questions surrounding the future of current Seahawks free agent Jadeveon Clowney. Pelissero reports that the door isn't closed on Clowney returning to Seattle, but the team "couldn't wait any longer to start adding potential replacements."

Clowney has reportedly lowered his asking price from north of $20 million per season to the $17-18 million range. According to the latest Spotrac calculations, Seattle has around $14.6 million in available cap space, so either the club will need to do some maneuvering or Clowney will need to once again lower the bar for what he wants in his next contract if he does want to remain with the Seahawks. The 27-year-old had three sacks, four forced fumbles and 31 tackles for Seattle in 2019.