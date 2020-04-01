Jadeveon Clowney lowers his asking price as two 2019 playoff teams remain 'interested,' per report

Jadeveon Clowney, one of the top free agents heading into the new league year, is now entering his third week on the open market. With his previous contract requests possibly scaring off potential suitors, the veteran defensive end/linebacker has lowered his asking price from north of $20 million per season to $17 million-$18 million, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. Per the report, the Titans and Seahawks are still interested in Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler and the first overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Ten NFL edge rushers currently make at least $17 million a season, according to Over The Cap. Bears edge Khalil Mack leads the way at $23.5 million annually, while San Francisco's Dee Ford and Arik Armstead and Cleveland's Olivier Vernon make $17 million. The highest-paid edge rusher not in the top 10 is Green Bay's Za'Darius Smith at $16.5 million.

While Clowney played like one of the league's top edge rushers from 2016-18 (his final three years with Houston), he saw a significant decline in production (as a pass rusher) during his first season in Seattle. After consecutive seasons with at least nine sacks, 52 tackles and three fumble recoveries, Clowney recorded just three sacks and 31 tackles in 13 games. He did return one of his two fumble recoveries for a score while also returning his first career interception for a touchdown in the Seahawks' Week 4 victory over Arizona.

Clowney also played well during the Seahawks' two postseason games, recording a sack, five tackles and two tackles for loss during Seattle's wild-card win over Philadelphia. He tallied half a sack, seven tackles, and two quarterback hits during the Seahawks' second-round loss to the 49ers.

Despite Clowney's late-season success in Seattle, several NFL teams in need of an edge rusher will address that need during the draft, with LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson and Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos currently be projected as mid-to-late first-round picks. In CBS Sports' Mock Draft Monday 2.0, Chaisson was selected by the Eagles with the 21st overall pick, with Gross-Matos getting selected by the Vikings one pick later. With the 27th overall pick, Seattle selected Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, a move they will likely make if they elect not to resign Clowney.

With regard to the Titans, general manager Jon Robinson told reporters on Wednesday that health, not money, is the main determining factor when it comes to whether or not the team will sign Clowney, who has played in all 16 games just one during the first six years of his career.