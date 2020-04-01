Titans talking with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, but GM says 'nothing is imminent'
Jon Robinson addressed the team's talks with several free agents on Wednesday
Jadeveon Clowney is one of the biggest names still available in free agency, but it appears he's on at least one team's radar. Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters Wednesday that the club has been in contact with Clowney's agent about a potential contract, although he also warned that "nothing is imminent" between the two sides.
The 27-year-old pass rusher, who reportedly received an offer earlier this offseason to rejoin the Seattle Seahawks, has long been seeking a contract worth an average of $20 million per year, as ESPN's Dianna Russini noted Wednesday. The former No. 1 overall draft pick has since lowered that demand closer to $17-18 million per season, but money isn't necessarily the main thing keeping a team like the Titans from landing the three-time Pro Bowler.
"There's nothing more important than the health of a player," Robinson said on a conference call with local media, per The Athletic. "Definitely an important part of the decision."
Clowney, of course, has battled injuries throughout his six-year NFL career. The South Carolina product missed all but four games as a rookie, spent three games sidelined with a core issue in 2019 and has only once played a full 16-game season. When healthy, however, he's been among the league's most physically imposing edge rushers, posting back-to-back nine-sack seasons with the Houston Texans in 2017-18 before going to the Seahawks in a trade last August.
The Titans are a defensively-geared team under coach Mike Vrabel, and they'd surely benefit from a player of Clowney's caliber. Though he would appear to be a better fit in a 4-3, he does have plenty of experience in a base 3-4 with the Texans. At the very least, Tennessee should be familiar with the pass rusher after lining up against him twice a year in the AFC South.
