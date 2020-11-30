The Philadelphia Eagles are already struggling to throw the football through 11 games this season -- and Monday's weather forecast isn't going to help matters. Scattered thunderstorms are set to hit the Philadelphia area throughout the course of the day Monday, but the heaviest of storms are expected to pass through in time for the Eagles showdown with the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" to close out Week 12.

The thunderstorms are projected to turn into showers around 5 p.m. EST, per weather.com, which will remain in the area until 9 p.m. EST. Kickoff for Eagles-Seahawks is at 8:15 p.m. EST with a 40% chance of rain and winds south to southwest at 10 mph. Temperature is projected to be 61 degrees at kickoff with the chance of precipitation dropping to 25% at 9 p.m. EST and decreasing in the hours to come.

Winter Storm Dane has hit the East Coast with expected snowfall in parts of the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Appalachian Mountains. The East Coast won't have any snowfall, but are expected to see rain, gusty winds, and a few severe thunderstorms throughout the day Monday.

The Eagles (3-6-1) will retake first place in the NFC East with a victory over the NFC West-leading Seahawks (7-3), which will take over the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a victory - and sit one game behind the New Orleans Saints for home-field advantage and the lone bye in the conference.

Seattle's secondary may get a break with the weather forecast. The Seahawks remain on pace to have the worst pass defense in NFL history (343.7 yards per game) and the third-worst total defense in NFL history (434.9 yards per game), averages that could decrease with the adverse weather conditions. On the other side, Carson Wentz's chances to put up numbers against the Seattle secondary may go by the wayside. Wentz ranks second-to-last in the league in completion percentage (58.4%), first in interceptions (14), third-to-last in yards per attempt (6.2) and quarterback rating (73.3) entering the game.

Monday's contest was already intriguing with the Jalen Hurts reports that he's getting more first-team snaps in the Eagles offense. Based on the weather conditions, playing Hurts more might actually make some sense if the Eagles commit to keeping the football on the ground.