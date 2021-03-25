More than a week into 2021 NFL free agency, the market is set to welcome another big-name cap casualty. According to ESPN and the NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to release or trade starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed this week. The former second-round draft pick, who has already tweeted a farewell to Seahawks fans, reportedly sought a new long-term contract during recent salary negotiations. Seattle balked at a potential extension, per NFL Network, and is now set to save nearly $9 million by either cutting or dealing the 28-year-old lineman.

Drafted 49th overall by the Seahawks out of Alabama back in 2016, Reed has been a mainstay on the team's defensive line since entering the NFL. After a quiet rookie season in which he started six games, the veteran emerged as a full-time starter with 45 tackles in 2017, then a career-high 10.5 sacks the following year. A six-game suspension stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident limited his production in 2019, but Reed returned to form in 2020 with 6.5 sacks, the second-highest total on the team.

Reed was due nearly $14 million in 2021 as part of a two-year, $23 million extension signed prior to last season. The Seahawks would incur a dead cap charge of $5 million by cutting or trading the defensive tackle this offseason, but they'd save a net of $8.975 million.