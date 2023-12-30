Frank Clark reworked his contract with the Broncos to facilitate his release earlier this year, only to reunite with the Seahawks. Two months later, the pass rusher's reunion has come to an anticlimactic end, with Seattle releasing Clark on Saturday, per ESPN.

Clark, 30, had been inactive for two of the Seahawks' last three games despite not appearing on the team's injury report, then missed practice in the lead-up to Sunday's Week 17 matchup with the Steelers. He exits Seattle having logged just six tackles in six games for the team in 2023. Prior to that, Clark appeared in just two games for Denver during the first month of the season.

The three-time Pro Bowler has now played for three different teams since the start of 2022, starting 15 games for the Chiefs and helping Kansas City win Super Bowl LVII before his release this past March.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

While Clark is perhaps best known for his four-year run with the Chiefs, also winning the Super Bowl in 2019, he logged some of his best individual numbers as a member of the Seahawks from 2015-2018. The former second-round pick out of Michigan logged double-digit sacks in both 2016 and 2018, before Seattle dealt him to K.C. for a package of draft picks.