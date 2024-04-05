The Seattle Seahawks finished the 2023 season with a 9-8 record, marking the 11th time with a .500-plus record in the last 12 years under Pete Carroll. Despite the sustained success, Seattle made the difficult decision to part ways with Carroll and hire first-time head coach Mike Macdonald.

Seattle has had a relatively uneventful offseason outside of the aforementioned coaching changes. Geno Smith is still the starting quarterback but Sam Howell was brought in to compete after Washington decided to move on from him. It will be interesting to see which direction Macdonald takes this team in Year 1.

Here is one potential outcome for the NFC West franchise:

Team needs: IOL, LB, S, EDGE, DL, TE, IOL

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 16

Round 3: Pick 81 (from Saints via Broncos)

Round 4: Pick 102 (via Commanders)

Round 4: Pick 118

Round 6: Pick 179 (via Commanders)

Round 6: Pick 192



Round 7: Pick 235

Seahawks seven-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The interior offensive line remains a priority for Seattle this offseason. Troy Fautanu being available is the dream situation for the Seahawks. First, he has a prior relationship with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff. Fautanu has positional flexibility so, if both tackles get hurt as they did a year ago, then Fautanu gives them insurance at a premium position. From From Denver Broncos Round 3, Pick 81 DeWayne Carter DL Duke • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks will have a while to wait after making their first-round selection as they are not scheduled to pick again until No. 81 overall. The Seahawks have done a great job filling needs on the roster over the past two drafts but now they are tasked with building out depth. In a calendar year, the franchise signed defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones and then acquired Leonard Williams in a trade with the Giants. DeWayne Carter is quality depth and a potential off-ramp to two lucrative contracts. From From Washington Commanders Round 4, Pick 102 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson DB Texas Tech • Sr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle paired safety Rayshawn Jenkins with Julian Love this offseason. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is a lightning rod in the secondary who can wear multiple hats and make plays. In the short term, he provides competition and the ideal vision is that he one day assumes the starting role. Round 4, Pick 118 Mohamed Kamara DL Colorado State • Sr • 6'1" / 250 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 141st POSITION RNK 16th Seattle is hopeful that Boye Mafe or Darrell Taylor develop into a difference-making pass rusher but there is nothing wrong with a bit of depth in that role. Mohamed Kamara does a good job of holding his ground in the run game and does a good job with his initial rush. One benefit of hiring Mike Macdonald is that he has been able to pull the best out of his players and use them in ways that highlight their strengths. From From Washington Commanders Round 6, Pick 179 Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 236 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 320th POSITION RNK 5th Edefuan Ulofoshio is the second Huskie to join his former coaching staff in Seattle. Fans saw what the linebacker could do when healthy at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Seahawks lost Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks in free agency but signed Jerome Baker. Round 6, Pick 192 Dallin Holker TE Colorado State • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 142nd POSITION RNK 7th REC 64 REYDS 767 YDS/REC 12 TDS 7 Dallin Holker is a stiffer, but well-rounded tight end prospect who gives the franchise a bit of depth at the position. Noah Fant was re-signed and Pharaoh Brown was signed, but Holker gives them a bit more as a blocker. Round 7, Pick 235 Keaton Bills IOL Utah • Jr • 6'4" / 316 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 124th POSITION RNK 10th The selection of Keaton Bills is a depth play. At this stage of the draft, teams are looking for players who can fill a role for their team. Bills did not test well at the NFL Scouting Combine, but I thought his tape was worthy of much earlier consideration than this stage of the draft.

