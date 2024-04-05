The Seattle Seahawks finished the 2023 season with a 9-8 record, marking the 11th time with a .500-plus record in the last 12 years under Pete Carroll. Despite the sustained success, Seattle made the difficult decision to part ways with Carroll and hire first-time head coach Mike Macdonald.
Seattle has had a relatively uneventful offseason outside of the aforementioned coaching changes. Geno Smith is still the starting quarterback but Sam Howell was brought in to compete after Washington decided to move on from him. It will be interesting to see which direction Macdonald takes this team in Year 1.
Here is one potential outcome for the NFC West franchise:
Team needs: IOL, LB, S, EDGE, DL, TE, IOL
2024 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 16
- Round 3: Pick 81 (from Saints via Broncos)
- Round 4: Pick 102 (via Commanders)
- Round 4: Pick 118
- Round 6: Pick 179 (via Commanders)
- Round 6: Pick 192
- Round 7: Pick 235
Seahawks seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
The interior offensive line remains a priority for Seattle this offseason. Troy Fautanu being available is the dream situation for the Seahawks. First, he has a prior relationship with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff. Fautanu has positional flexibility so, if both tackles get hurt as they did a year ago, then Fautanu gives them insurance at a premium position.
From Denver Broncos
Round 3, Pick 81
Duke • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Seahawks will have a while to wait after making their first-round selection as they are not scheduled to pick again until No. 81 overall. The Seahawks have done a great job filling needs on the roster over the past two drafts but now they are tasked with building out depth. In a calendar year, the franchise signed defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones and then acquired Leonard Williams in a trade with the Giants. DeWayne Carter is quality depth and a potential off-ramp to two lucrative contracts.
Round 4, Pick 102
Texas Tech • Sr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Seattle paired safety Rayshawn Jenkins with Julian Love this offseason. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is a lightning rod in the secondary who can wear multiple hats and make plays. In the short term, he provides competition and the ideal vision is that he one day assumes the starting role.
Round 4, Pick 118
Colorado State • Sr • 6'1" / 250 lbs
Seattle is hopeful that Boye Mafe or Darrell Taylor develop into a difference-making pass rusher but there is nothing wrong with a bit of depth in that role. Mohamed Kamara does a good job of holding his ground in the run game and does a good job with his initial rush. One benefit of hiring Mike Macdonald is that he has been able to pull the best out of his players and use them in ways that highlight their strengths.
Round 6, Pick 179
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 236 lbs
Edefuan Ulofoshio is the second Huskie to join his former coaching staff in Seattle. Fans saw what the linebacker could do when healthy at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Seahawks lost Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks in free agency but signed Jerome Baker.
Round 6, Pick 192
Colorado State • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Dallin Holker is a stiffer, but well-rounded tight end prospect who gives the franchise a bit of depth at the position. Noah Fant was re-signed and Pharaoh Brown was signed, but Holker gives them a bit more as a blocker.
Round 7, Pick 235
Keaton Bills IOL
Utah • Jr • 6'4" / 316 lbs
The selection of Keaton Bills is a depth play. At this stage of the draft, teams are looking for players who can fill a role for their team. Bills did not test well at the NFL Scouting Combine, but I thought his tape was worthy of much earlier consideration than this stage of the draft.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.