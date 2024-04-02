After two years in Carolina, Laviska Shenault Jr. is getting a fresh start with a new team. The veteran receiver and former second-round pick is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, according to his agent, via CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Shenault, 25, is coming to Seattle following a disappointing two-year run in Carolina. He put up solid numbers as a rookie, catching five touchdowns and amassing 600 yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Shenault had just one more touchdown during the next three years. Things bottomed out last year as Shenault played in just eight games and not getting a single start.

Laviska Shenault Jr. CAR • WR • #5 TAR 10 REC 10 REC YDs 60 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound wideout was the 42nd player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught 86 passes for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore at Colorado, but a knee injury limited his production during his junior season. Despite the injury, Shenault decided to declare for the upcoming draft.

Shenault joins a Seahawks receiving core that includes DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, among others. If new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb can find creative ways to use Shenault, there's a chance he could make unique contributions to the Seattle attack.

Correction: An early version of this story misstated the team Shenault is joining. The story has been updated to reflect Jones' accurate reporting, which stated that Shenault signed with the Seattle Seahawks.