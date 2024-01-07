The Seattle Seahawks need a win and some help this weekend in order to qualify for the playoffs again as they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Seattle (8-8) fell at home to Pittsburgh in Week 17, 30-23, while Arizona (4-12) shocked Philadelphia, 35-31, on the road. The Seahawks have won four straight in this series, including a 20-10 victory in Week 7. Seattle is 8-6-2 against the spread, while Arizona is 7-8-1 ATS in 2023-24.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Seattle is a 3-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under is 47.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Seahawks vs. Cardinals picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 18 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Seahawks:

Cardinals vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -3

Cardinals vs. Seahawks over/under: 47.5 points

Cardinals vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -149, Cardinals +124

Cardinals vs. Seahawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cardinals vs. Seahawks live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle needs a win and a Green Bay loss to Chicago in Week 18 in order to secure the NFC's final playoff spot. Last week, in the home loss to Pittsburgh, the Seahawks were let down by their defense, which surrendered 202 yards rushing and 274 passing yards to Mason Rudolph. They forced no turnovers and registered only one sack, allowing Pittsburgh's formerly third-string quarterback to look like an All-Pro.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith has thrown for 3,435 yards, with 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He'll need another strong effort, similar to last week's 290 yards and one touchdown performance to hold off the pesky Cardinals. Smith should target wide receiver DK Metcalf heavily, coming off a five catch, 106-yard effort against Pittsburgh. Metcalf has 65 receptions for 1,104 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023-24, while fellow receivers Tyler Lockett (77-823-4) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (60-614-4) also pose a significant threat for an inexperienced Arizona secondary. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona's win at Philadelphia in Week 17 was one of the most surprising of any team this season, considering the Eagles were in the driver's seat to win the NFC East title heading into the game. After a sluggish first half, quarterback Kyler Murray played like the franchise QB he's been billed, throwing three touchdown passes en route to a 29-point final two quarters. In total, he completed 25 of 31 passes for 232 yards as Philadelphia's defense simply couldn't get Arizona's offense off the field.

The Cardinals' MVP last week was running back James Conner, whose 128 yards rushing on 26 carries and two total touchdowns paced the team's comeback. Arizona rushed for 221 yards on 40 attempts, continually moving the chains and gashing the Eagles for 5.5 yards per carry. Against a Seattle unit allowing 134.1 rushing yards per game (third most), Conner might find another successful day on the ground in Week 18. See which team to pick here.

How to make Seahawks vs. Cardinals picks

The model has simulated Cardinals vs. Seahawks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's Seahawks vs. Cardinals pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Cardinals on Sunday, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Arizona vs. Seattle spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 181-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.