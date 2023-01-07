Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) hit the road for the final game of the 2018 season to take on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) in a Week 18 NFC West matchup on Sunday at Lumen Field. Seattle is 4-4 at home, while the Rams are 1-6 on the road. The Seahawks are coming off a 23-6 win over the New York Jets and need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Seattle needs a win and a Packers loss to claim the NFC's final Wild Card spot. The Rams are looking to bounce back from a 31-10 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and will be moving on to the offseason at the conclusion of the game.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Seattle is favored by 6 points in the latest Seahawks vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 41.5. Before making any Rams vs. Seahawks picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Rams and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Rams:

Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Seahawks -6

Seahawks vs. Rams over/under: 41.5 points

Seahawks vs. Rams money line: Seattle -267, Los Angeles +215

Seahawks vs. Rams picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Seahawks

Seattle strolled past the New York Jets with points to spare last week, taking the contest 23-6. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. Running back Kenneth Walker III and Smith were among the main playmakers for the Seahawks as the former picked up 133 yards on the ground on 23 carries and the latter passed for two touchdowns and 183 yards on 29 attempts.

Seattle has a length Injury Report with Walker (ankle/illness), Tyler Lockett (shin), and Noah Fant (knee), among others, all listed as questionable. With a playoff spot on the line, all three will likely do everything they can to be available on Sunday. The Seahawks are 7-9 against the spread this season.

What you need to know about the Rams

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" the Rams with a 31-10 loss courtesy of the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. QB Baker Mayfield had a tough game. Besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once and finished with only 132 yards passing.

The Seahawks are third worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 150.5 on average, which could give the Rams a chance to use their running game to take some pressure off Mayfield. Los Angeles could be short-handed in this matchup, and it is unlikely that veteran players such as Aaron Donald push through the pain to play in a meaningless game. The Rams are 5-9-2 against the spread this season.

How to make Seahawks vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Seahawks vs. Rams 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rams vs. Seahawks? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Rams spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.