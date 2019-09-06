Seahawks' Ziggy Ansah ready to team with Jadeveon Clowney: 'You should be looking forward to something great'

It's hard to tell who's more excited going into the season opener -- Ziggy Ansah, or the Seattle Seahawks after signing him to a one-year deal worth $9 million this offseason.

Either way, both are ready for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, as Ansah instantly finds himself a key driver in what the Seahawks hope will be a dominant pass rush in 2019. The 30-year-old is champing at the bit to "wreak havoc" this season, with the added fuel of having battled a shoulder injury that cost him much of his 2018 campaign. A usually durable player at the NFL level, Ansah had only missed seven games in his entire five-year career before participating in seven with just two starts last season.

No longer with the Detroit Lions after his half-decade stint following getting the nod as their fifth-overall pick in 2014, the All-Pro defensive end can barely contain his enthusiasm as his career with the Seahawks readies for blast off. He's logged two double-digit sack seasons thus far -- his most recent being a 12-pack in 2017 -- with signs pointing to him having a chance to again find his swagger in a pass rush-friendly Seahawks system.

He recently spoke about it all to Gregg Bell of The Olympian.

"I was excited. I didn't now how to act returning to the field with the guys," Ansah said of being back in the mix. "Sometimes, just staying out and watching got old at times. I'm just grateful that everything is getting better now, and I'm able to come out there and practice with the guys. ...

"It's been a long journey. I haven't played football in a while, a long time, since last year. It's something I'm really looking forward to. I just can't wait to hit somebody."

He'll get his chance on Sept. 8 when the Bengals roll into town, and a recent plot twist will help him in his journey to regain his dominance. In August, the Seahawks struck a blockbuster trade to land Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans, setting up a serious one-two punch for Seattle only months after trading away defensive end Frank Clark. It was a masterful stroke by the front office, because they now have the potential to dominate both edges -- for roughly the same $17 million they would've had to pay Clark under the franchise tag.

With Clowney now in tow, Ansah is truly amped to start the season.

"I think when put that combination together it really speaks for itself. Both of us are excited for the season," he said of Clowney's addition, and the tandem to come. "And you guys should be looking forward to something great."

For the Seahawks, that's certainly the plan.