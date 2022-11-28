The Washington Commanders unveiled a memorial that honors the late Sean Taylor prior to the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Taylor's family was on hand to attend the unveiling of the memorial, which is a simple mannequin with a full No. 21 Redskins uniform. Commanders players also wore No. 21 decals on the backs on their helmets for the game. In addition, the team unveiled a mural for Taylor by Section 132 of FedEx Field to honor the former Washington safety, who was killed during a home invasion in 2007.

Taylor also had his No. 21 retired by the Commanders during the 2021 season.

Here's a look at the memorial:

"It was beautiful, honestly," Jackie Taylor, Sean Taylor's daughter, told WUSA9. "They put everything that he wore, soccer cleats, like little things that defined him -- that were special to him. And that he did as a player, so that was really special."

However, the memorial drew the ire of many NFL fans, media members and even former players on Twitter, who all believe that the team should've honored the hard-hitting safety with a statue rather than a dressed-up mannequin.

Taylor played for Washington for four seasons after being selected selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft following a standout career at Miami (Fla.) During his time in Washington, Taylor racked up 305 tackles, 12 interceptions and eight forced fumbles while earning a reputation as one of the league's hardest-hitting safeties.