The Washington Commanders unveiled a memorial that honors the late Sean Taylor prior to the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Taylor's family was on hand to attend the unveiling of the memorial, which is a simple mannequin with a full No. 21 Redskins uniform. Commanders players also wore No. 21 decals on the backs on their helmets for the game. In addition, the team unveiled a mural for Taylor by Section 132 of FedEx Field to honor the former Washington safety, who was killed during a home invasion in 2007.
Taylor also had his No. 21 retired by the Commanders during the 2021 season.
Here's a look at the memorial:
Honoring 21 💛— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 27, 2022
The unveiling of the new Sean Taylor memorial pic.twitter.com/NGTH0l910u
"It was beautiful, honestly," Jackie Taylor, Sean Taylor's daughter, told WUSA9. "They put everything that he wore, soccer cleats, like little things that defined him -- that were special to him. And that he did as a player, so that was really special."
However, the memorial drew the ire of many NFL fans, media members and even former players on Twitter, who all believe that the team should've honored the hard-hitting safety with a statue rather than a dressed-up mannequin.
Sean Taylor deserves much better than this https://t.co/gczLpKG1Ru— Tom Hunsicker (@TomSportsWUSA9) November 27, 2022
So the budget was $150 and you had 3 days notice? Got it https://t.co/n80u0Dwdl8— Zach Brook (@ZBrook) November 27, 2022
Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue. pic.twitter.com/As8sio1puN— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 27, 2022
This is the Sean Taylor “Statue” that they are unveiling today in Washington.— Cody Bennett (@SouthBeachCody) November 27, 2022
This is simply a mannequin with a ST jersey on.
This is beyond embarrassing
…seriously. SMH 🤦🏻♂️ @Commanders #NFL #Fail #SellTheTeam #Washington #Command #httc pic.twitter.com/ZlVINSY0TG
I just finished designing my own Sean Taylor tribute. pic.twitter.com/nrHsH087JJ— Jon DePompa (@JonDepompa) November 27, 2022
Family, friends and teammates should be offended. This looks like something you would see in a Nike store front.— Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) November 27, 2022
Sean Taylor’s likeness and image should be depicted here in a bronze bust or similar material; he was more than just a number. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/X270Z5FNh2
I didn’t realize how easy it was to build a statue in honor of someone until I saw the @Commanders put something together for Sean Taylor… so Here is a tribute I made to myself for traveling over thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/3my8Ua6jqb— Old Rusty (@RussellHamilton) November 28, 2022
The Washington Commanders have just released an image of a Sean Taylor painting they commissioned in his honor. pic.twitter.com/0ISrQx1RrT— B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) November 28, 2022
Taylor played for Washington for four seasons after being selected selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft following a standout career at Miami (Fla.) During his time in Washington, Taylor racked up 305 tackles, 12 interceptions and eight forced fumbles while earning a reputation as one of the league's hardest-hitting safeties.