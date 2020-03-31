SoFi Stadium employees still at work despite one testing positive for COVID-19
The $5 billion stadium in Inglewood, California, is scheduled to open in July and will house the NFL's Rams and Chargers this season
The NFL's Rams and Chargers moved forward with free agency and draft preparations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And they're expecting the same from workers constructing SoFi Stadium, their new $5 billion home in Inglewood, California, despite one testing positive for the coronavirus.
Nearly 3,000 employees continue to work at the stadium, which is slated to open in July, after learning about their colleague's diagnosis via email Monday.
"We are reaching out to you because we suspect others on the Project were in 'casual contact' with the individuals in the last 14 days," the email said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are also investigating and implementing supplementary sanitation measures specific to these incidents as necessary."
Such sanitation measures, announced by the joint venture Turner-AECOM Hunt, included tightening social-distancing rules; adding more hand-washing stations and toilets on site; keeping nonessential workers at home; and daily field-office cleanings.
But the L.A. Times reported employees are skeptical about the safety measures' effectiveness.
"It's impossible to do social distancing and do your job," an unidentified electrician told the L.A. Times, adding their coworkers yell "Corona!" upon hearing coughs and sneezes. "It's crazy how some people still don't take this seriously. I stay away from [colleagues] during lunch time. Look what happened in Italy. … I don't want that to happen in my community."
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19, keeping nonessential workers at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But the order doesn't account for SoFi Stadium employees, as the 298-acre project they're constructing is classified as critical infrastructure.
Last Sunday Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he was sending inspectors to job sites such as SoFi Stadium to ensure safety precautions were in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
But Garcetti's announcement didn't quell the concerns of all SoFi Stadium workers. Many feel they're in a conundrum: money or health.
"If our safety was the most important thing, they wouldn't have us out here," an unidentified tile layer told the L.A. Times. "Everybody is talking about it. Your focus isn't 100% on your work. You have that in the back of your head. … We feel like we're invisible."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McKenzie: It's the Bills' time in 2020
With Tom Brady gone, is the AFC East now the Bills' to lose?
-
2020 draft could feature a special rule
League executives offered more details regarding the NFL's plans for April's big event
-
Seahawks save money by cutting 2 players
Seattle parted ways with tight end Ed Dickson and safety Tedric Thompson
-
NFL reveals schedule release date
The league is determined to play a full season despite the coronavirus pandemic
-
Jimmy Johnson reveals his HOF presenter
The Cowboys legend has decided who'll immortalize him in August
-
NFL votes on 2020 playoff extension
The NFL postseason will now include 14 teams moving forward
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
NFL Mock Draft 2.0 results
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ three-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game