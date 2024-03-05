There's never a dull moment if you're an NFL general manager. If you're Omar Khan, life is especially busy as the general manager of a franchise whose annual goal is winning the Super Bowl.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, it's been 13 years since the Pittsburgh Steelers have been to the big game. That's nearly an eternity for a franchise that went to the Super Bowl eight times between 1974-2010. Khan is hoping to end that drought in 2024, but to do that, it'll require some necessary moves between now and Week 1.

With free agency and the draft just around the corner, here are five moves Khan and Co. should make in the coming months.

Extend Mike Tomlin's contract

Tomlin and Steelers president Art Rooney II have alluded to an extension happening at some point this offseason. The expectation is that this will occur during training camp in late July.

Extending Tomlin's contract should prevent his status becoming a distraction the way it was late in the 2023 season. Tomlin and his team ignored the noise and responded by winning three straight games to quality for the playoffs.

The soon-to-be 52-year-old Tomlin shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to have unyielding energy that seems to resonate with his players. Tomlin has his detractors (largely because of the team's lack of recent playoff success), but his track record speaks for itself. He's won seven division titles, two AFC titles and a Super Bowl. Tomlin has never had a losing season, an incredible feat that is often downplayed.

Pick up Najee Harris' fifth-year option

Najee Harris PIT • RB • #22 Att 255 Yds 1035 TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

This is a no-brainer. The former first-round pick has given the Steelers what they expected when they drafted him three years ago.

On the field, Harris is the first player in franchise history to begin his career with three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He's been able to do that despite inconsistent offensive line and quarterback play. Harris is also a complete back who is adept at blocking and pass-catching.

From an intangible standpoint, Harris is a natural born leader. Already a team captain (in 2022), Harris leads by example. His work ethic is second-to-none. You could argue that Harris trains too hard sometimes. Winning is important to him, along with being a good teammate. He never complained, for example, when Jaylen Warren's role in the offense increased.

Harris may be not be as explosive as Le'Veon Bell was, but he's much more durable and nearly as productive. Expect the Steelers to reward his work so far by picking up his option sometime this spring.

Get adequate QB competition for Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 62.0 YDs 2070 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.39 View Profile

Barring the unexpected, Pickett will be the Steelers' starting quarterback in 2024. That probably upsets a portion of Pittsburgh fans, but that's the reality of the situation. Pickett hasn't been off the charts, but he's been good enough so far to warrant further consideration.

Pittsburgh would like to re-sign Mason Rudolph, but it appears that he's going to test the market first. If Rudolph signs elsewhere, look for the Steelers to sign another veteran quarterback with starting experience. Several possible options include Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, and former Steeler Joshua Dobbs, who made 12 starts for two different teams in 2023.

For the third quarterback on the depth chart, don't be surprised if the Steelers find him via the draft. Possible options here include Tulane's Michael Pratt, Florida State's Jordan Travis and Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa would be an interesting selection. The younger brother of Dolphins' star Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia started his college career at Alabama before being a three-year starter for the Terrapins. He threw 76 touchdowns at Maryland while completing 67.1 percent of his passes.

Rebuild O-line

Look for the Steelers to invest considerably in their offensive line in the coming weeks. Specifically, Pittsburgh needs to address their lack of depth at center and tackle. Look for them to address both areas during the draft.

The majority of mock drafts currently have the Steelers taking a lineman with the 20th overall pick. If they go center with the pick, it'll be Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, who is by far the highest-ranked center in the draft. If they go tackle (which is considered to be a much deeper talent pool than center), it's hard to envision the Steelers passing on Amarius Mims, given their affinity for Georgia players.

Regardless of who they take in the first round, Pittsburgh's draft work regarding the offensive line will continue on Days 2 and 3.

Replenish receiving corps

The first step in setting up your quarterback for success is giving him good players to get the ball to. The Steelers' receiving corps is good, but it could use an upgrade, especially with Diontae Johnson entering the final year of his contract.

Pittsburgh has never spent a ton of money on a free agent receiver, so they'll probably look for an affordable, complementary weapon similar to Allen Robinson II, who probably won't be re-signed. One name that comes to mind is Tyler Boyd, a Pittsburgh native who could help open things up for Johnson and George Pickens.

No team has been better at drafting receivers than Pittsburgh. Fortunately for the Steelers, this draft is deep at that position. Look for Pittsburgh to select a receiver with either their third or fourth pick in the draft.

Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk and Georgia's Ladd McConkey are possible options with the 51st pick. Virginia's Malik Washington and Arizona's Jacob Cowing are possible options with the 84th pick.

Washington and Cowing are interesting prospects. Both players put up big numbers in college despite questions regarding their size. Washington, who checks in at 5'9 and 192 pounds, caught 110 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns during his only season at Virginia. Cowing, who is 5'11 and 174 pounds, had 1,000-yard campaigns at both UTEP and Arizona.