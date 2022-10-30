The Steelers were able to snap one streak Sunday in Philadelphia, when fullback Derek Watt scored Pittsburgh's first-ever touchdown in Lincoln Financial Field. Unfortunately for the Steelers, they were unable to snap their 57-year losing streak in Philadelphia, as Pittsburgh was on the wrong side of Sunday's 35-13 score.

Pittsburgh is now 0-10 in games played in Philadelphia since 1965. Sunday's game was relatively close until midway through the second quarter, when A.J. Brown caught his third touchdown of the half to stretch the home team's lead to 21-7. Philadelphia's lead swelled to 22 points before the still-undefeated Eagles cleared their bench with 12:35 left.

With Sunday's loss, Pittsburgh's 20-14 win over Philadelphia on Oct. 24, 1965 remains the Steelers' last win on the other side of the state. Here's a look at the final scores in each of those games.

Steelers' results in Philadelphia (since last win in 1965)

Dec. 4, 1966 Eagles 27, Steelers 23 Oct. 1, 1967 Eagles 34, Steelers 24 Sept. 28, 1969 Eagles 41, Steelers 27 Dec. 20, 1970 Eagles 30, Steelers 20 Sept. 30, 1979 Eagles 17, Steelers 14 Sept. 22, 1991 Eagles 23, Steelers 14 Nov. 23, 1997 Eagles 23, Steelers 20 Sept. 21, 2008 Eagles 15, Steelers 6 Sept. 25, 2016 Eagles 34, Steelers 3 Oct. 30, 2022 Eagles 35, Steelers 13

As you can see, a lack of scoring has been one of the main reasons for the Steelers' lack of success in Philadelphia. The Eagles' pass rush sacked Ben Roethlisberger a whopping eight times in their 2008 matchup, which caused Roethlisberger to briefly ponder retirement.

Roethlisberger didn't take quite as big a beating in 2016, but the Steelers did. Led by then-rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, the Eagles whiplashed a Steelers team that would later get to within a game of the Super Bowl.

Offense was again an issue on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett failed to throw for 200 yards despite attempting 38 passes. Pickett was sacked six times while throwing a late interception on a pass intended for tight end Pat Freiermuth, who finished as the Steelers' leading receiver.

Conversely, Pickett's counterpart, Jalen Hurts, threw four touchdown passes while leading an Eagles offense that gained over 400 total yards. Hurts had a field day throwing to Brown, who finished with 156 yards and three touchdowns on six catches. Miles Sanders contributed to the cause with 78 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries.

The Steelers are now 2-6 and on the verge of their first losing season since 2003, when they finished 6-10. Pittsburgh has a bye week before hosting the Saints in Week 9.