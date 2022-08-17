The Pittsburgh Steelers' first preseason outing against the Seattle Seahawks was a success. Some new faces showed out and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett got to throw a game-winning touchdown. One of the players that impressed was rookie wideout George Pickens, whose performance was a headliner of the first week of exhibition games.

The University of Georgia product caught three passes for 43 yards and one touchdown on five targets on Saturday night. He laid out a defensive back while blocking and then burned the same defensive back for a touchdown later in the first quarter. His eye-popping plays caught the attention of bettors, who have now started throwing money at him to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

According to Max Meyer of Caesars Sportsbook, Pickens ranked No. 14 in tickets and No. 8 in handle (or odds) for Offensive Rookie of the Year one week ago. Now, Pickens has received the third-most tickets, and his odds have shot up to fifth-shortest at +1200 -- tied with Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets, Skyy Moore of the Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints.

Pickens' best collegiate season was actually his first, as he caught 49 passes for 727 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman. Out of Pickens' 573 routes in his three-year college career, he ran "Hitch" or "Go" routes 55.2 percent of the time. But, they certainly worked.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since Odell Beckham Jr. did in 2014. For more analysis on Rookie of the Year bets you should consider, click here.