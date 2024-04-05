When Stefon Diggs entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, wide receivers couldn't wear single-digit jersey numbers. Instead, the four-time Pro Bowler has donned the No. 14 throughout his nine-year pro career with the Minnesota Vikings (2015-2019) and Buffalo Bills (2020-2024).

Now that Diggs has a new football home with the Houston Texans after being traded on Wednesday, he went back to his collegiate roots and changed his jersey number to No. 1 as evidenced by this Texans post on Instagram.

However, donning that number came with a hefty price. Texans safety Jimmie Ward, who had the number in 2023, agreed to give it to Diggs and go back to the No. 20, which he wore from 2018-2020 with the San Francisco 49ers after Diggs paid him around $100,000 for it, according to NBC Channel 2 in Houston. As he enters a contract year with a new team, Diggs will be as comfortable as he can be.