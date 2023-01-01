Despite having an AFC postseason berth already locked up, the Baltimore Ravens will look to keep pace in the AFC North when they take on the bitter-rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers (7-8), who still have an outside shot at a Wild Card berth, have won five of seven, including two games in a row. The Ravens (10-5), who trail first-place Cincinnati by just one game, have won seven of their past nine games. Baltimore posted a 16-14 win at Pittsburgh in Week 14. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 32-24, including a 29-23 edge during the regular season.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 2-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 35. Before you make any Ravens vs. Steelers picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 against-the-spread since the start of the 2018 season.

In addition, he is an amazing 37-14-2 on his last 53 picks in games involving the Baltimore Ravens, returning $2,150. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has zoned in on Steelers vs. Ravens and just locked in his picks and SNF predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Ravens:

Steelers vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -2

Steelers vs. Ravens over/under: 35 points

Steelers vs. Ravens money line: Pittsburgh +110, Baltimore -130

PIT: The Steelers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games

BAL: The under is 4-0 in the Ravens' last four games overall

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will miss Sunday's showdown, so Baltimore will turn to backup Tyler Huntley. Huntley has done an admirable job filling in for Jackson, completing 61 of 91 passes (67%) for 528 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He has also carried 36 times for 113 yards (3.1 average) and one touchdown. He has converted 10 first downs. He was 9 of 17 passing (52.9%) for 115 yards and one touchdown in last week's 17-9 win over Atlanta.

Running back J.K. Dobbins has played well since coming back from injury. In the first meeting against the Steelers, he carried 15 times for 120 yards (8.0 average) and one touchdown. He followed that up with 13 carries for 125 yards (9.6 average) in a 13-3 loss at Cleveland on Dec. 17. Dobbins has rushed for 427 yards on 75 attempts (5.7 average) and two touchdowns in seven games in 2022.

Why the Steelers can cover

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett returned from a concussion to help lead Pittsburgh past Las Vegas last Saturday. In that game, he completed 26 of 39 passes (66.7%) for 244 yards, one touchdown and one interception. For the season, he has completed 217 of 333 passes (65.2%) for 2,041 yards and five touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has thrown just one pick, however, since Oct. 30. He has also carried 47 times for 234 yards (5.0 average) and three TDs.

Also helping power the Steelers offense is running back Najee Harris. In 15 games this season, he has carried 227 times for 843 yards (3.7 average) and six touchdowns. He has one big play of 36 yards, and has 36 first-down conversions. Harris has also been a force in the passing game with 38 receptions for 207 yards (5.4 average) and two touchdowns. In the win over Las Vegas, Harris carried 16 times for 53 yards (3.3 average) and caught six passes for 42 yards (7.0 average).

How to make Steelers vs. Ravens picks

