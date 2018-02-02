Super Bowl 2018: Here's how many Super Bowls and NFL titles the Eagles have won

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl. But you probably already know that. Otherwise, why would you be reading this post?

What you may not know is whether the Eagles have ever been in the Super Bowl before, or whether they've ever won it. In fact, it's entirely possible that you wound up here by searching something like "how many Super Bowls have the Eagles won" on Google.

We're here to help.

Have the Eagles ever been in the Super Bowl before?

Why yes, the Eagles have indeed played in the Super Bowl before. Twice, in fact. That makes this their third ever appearance in the Super Bowl.

Have they ever won it?

No, they've never won it.

Philadelphia made Super Bowl XV in 1980. They lost 27-10 to the Oakland Raiders. It was another 24 years before the Eagles appeared in the Super Bowl again. They squared off with -- tell me if this sounds familiar -- the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. The Eagles lost that game as well, by a score of 24-21.

So the Eagles have zero championships?

Well, I didn't exactly say that.

The NFL came into existence in 1922. Super Bowls didn't start being played until 1966, and the game didn't actually become known as the Super Bowl until 1970. (Super Bowls I through IV were renamed after the fact. They were previously called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.) The Eagles have existed since 1933, and they actually won multiple NFL championships before the game became known as the Super Bowl.

In 1948, the Eagles defeated the Chicago Cardinals in a 7-0 slugfest at Shibe Park in Philadelphia to claim their first NFL championship. The win was revenge for the Eagles, because they'd lost to the Cardinals in the 1947 NFL Championship Game. The following season (1949), they won their second consecutive NFL title, going on the road and defeating the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 14-0.

It was another 11 years before the Eagles competed in the championship game again, and when they did, they defeated the Green Bay Packers 17-13 to be crowned the 1960 NFL champions. They're title-less ever since. On Sunday, they'll attempt to change that fact for the third time in the last 38 years.

Eagles Super Bowl wins: Zero.

Eagles NFL championships: Three.