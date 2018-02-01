Super Bowl 2018: Rob Gronkowski cleared to play, does 'everything' at practice
The New England tight end is officially cleared to play
MINNEAPOLIS -- The fiesta is on for Super Bowl LII, with Rob Gronkowski officially cleared to play for the Patriots on Sunday against the Eagles. No sources needed, as the tight end confirmed as much himself on Thursday afternoon.
"Everything," Gronk said when asked what he did at practice on Thursday. "I was cleared."
It's the obvious result of an injury situation that played out almost exactly as everyone expected. Gronk was not going to be cleared for the game if it was played the Sunday after the AFC Championship Game, but given two weeks, there was little doubt the mammoth tight end would be available for his good pal Tom Brady in the Patriots' lethal passing game.
"It feels great," Gronk said of the news that he would play.
Not that it was in doubt. Gronk has not been available to the media for the first four days leading up to the Super Bowl, although he did find time to do some interviews after participating in a Microsoft/Xbox "Madden" event on Tuesday night.
The signs were clear: he would play.
Gronk has caught at least six passes in all but two of his career playoff games (his over/under in Vegas is 5.5 catches, if you're interested in such things). He is a critical part of what the Patriots do, and he dramatically changes how the Eagles defense can match up with New England's offense.
Bill Belichick was not exactly forthcoming shortly before Gronk met with the media, saying the Patriots would "put it on the injury report" depending on Gronk's status, even though everyone knew a clearance was en route.
Gronkowski originally suffered a concussion late in the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Jaguars. He wouldn't return, and it forced the Pats to adjust on offense. They're hoping he doesn't leave the field until the confetti comes raining down this time.
-
Eagles dog masks allowed at Super Bowl
Eagles fans can go full underdog at the Super Bowl thanks to an NFL policy that will let them...
-
NFLPA head on CBA: 'We prepare for war'
The NFLPA is getting ready for a big labor showdown in 2021
-
Chris Long named NFLPA Community MVP
Long donated all 16 of his 2017 game checks to charity
-
Breaking down Super Bowl prop bets
Here are the biggest prop bets to choose from before the Patriots and Eagles play in the Super...
-
Bell: $60M not enough to play for Jets
Bell is sure to be one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason ... if he makes...
-
Philly to use gear oil on city's poles
The city is ramping up its efforts to keep fans at bay
Add a Comment