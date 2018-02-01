Rob Gronkowski will speak to media, seemingly cleared from concussion protocol
Gronkowski suffered a concussion during the AFC Championship game
Update: Gronk confirmed that he's cleared to play in the Super Bowl when he talked to the media on Thursday. Read all about what he said about his injury here.
It looks like Rob Gronkowski is going to be on the field for the Super Bowl. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gronkowski will address the media Thursday afternoon. Players are required to address the media only if healthy and cleared to play, so Gronk's change in media status could be an indication that he has been cleared from the concussion protocol.
Gronkowski did not partake in the NFL's Opening Night festivities on Monday because he had not yet been cleared from the protocol. He sustained a concussion during the AFC title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he was hit helmet-to-helmet by Jags safety Barry Church.
Gronk was clearly shaken up after the play, and according to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, could only say "wow ... wow" before being taken off the field.
Gronk was immediately taken to the locker room and did not return to the game. The Patriots stated on their injury report last week that he would not have played if the game were held on Sunday, Jan. 28. It appears that the extra week off has given him ample time to recover.
