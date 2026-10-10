The Minnesota Vikings are elevating wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the practice squad, according to ESPN. Minnesota makes the move to add depth to its receiver position with star wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison questionable for their game against the New Orleans Saints.

Jefferson was limited in practice all week with an ankle injury, and Addison's hamstring sidelined him in Wednesday's practice and kept him limited in other sessions. If they are out for the game, the Vikings get some backup with OBJ, who joins a WR room that also includes Jauan Jennings.

Beckham joined the team this week and, in doing so, reunited with coach Kevin O'Connell, who was the WRs offensive coordinator on the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. With O'Connell, OBJ had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games and had 21 receptions for 288 yards in four postseason games during their Super Bowl championship run.

The Vikings added Beckham following a failed homecoming with the New York Giants. The return didn't live up to the hype and despite making the 53-man roster, he wasn't a key part, or any part, of the offense. He had no targets and no catches in his three games played.

Beckham's most recent previous game action came in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins. He played in nine games, with no starts, with nine receptions for 55 yards and no touchdowns. He played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, recording 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.