Super Bowl 2019: 'Fortnite' to offer special Rams, Patriots uniforms, 'NFL Rumble' game mode

Almost three months after first bringing NFL jerseys to its in-game store thanks to a partnership with the league, "Fortnite" is preparing to debut more football gear in celebration of Super Bowl LIII.

As USA Today's Mike Snider reported Tuesday, the popular multiplayer video game will honor the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots by offering new, all-white team uniforms starting Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern. It will also host a limited-time "NFL Rumble" game mode that pits 20 players in Rams or Patriots jerseys against each other, as well as make all 32 NFL team uniforms available for purchase in the "Fortnite" item shop.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

The jersey outfits, which are just one variation of countless "skins" worn by "Fortnite" players, will be priced comparable to others in the game, according to Snider. They typically cost between 1,200 and 1,500 V-Bucks, the in-game currency that can be earned through play or purchased with actual money. That equates to about $12 to $15 in the real world.

As part of the Super Bowl LIII package, "Fortnite" will also offer a free pigskin toy in the item store starting on Saturday at 7 p.m.

