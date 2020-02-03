Super Bowl 2020 halftime show and set list: Watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take the stage in Miami

As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers headed into the locker room to make halftime adjustments in Super Bowl LIV, the stage-building team rushed onto the field to turn it into a stage for superstar singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. This was the two singers' first performance at the Super Bowl.

Shakira started out the performance by saying, "Hola Miami" and did snippets of some of her hit songs. After her set, she swapped out with Jennifer Lopez, who danced and sang some of her classics.

The two joined forces to end the performance and were joined by J.Lo's daughter and a children's choir.

You can check out the best of Shakira's performance below:

And here's how J.Lo took the stage:

Here's the big finale with the pop superstars:

Here is the full setlist of halftime show: